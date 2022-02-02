Divorce share simmering debut single 'Services'









Divorce - 'Services' 5.1

Divorce have shared their debut single ‘Services’, a melodious, angular number that reveals a band with a whole heap of potential. The Nottingham four-piece may be made up of members of the post-punk groups Do Nothing and Megatrain, but Divorce’s sound stands in stark contrast to the work of both of those groups while managing to access the same unrestrained energy.

‘Services’ is the perfect demonstration of this balancing act. With chugging rough-shod basslines that bleed into surgery choruses, this debut single seems to morph between the all-pervasive contemporary post-punk sound and something far more mellow and lyrical. Much of its strength lies in Tiger Choen-Towell’s soaring vocal performance, which, when contrasted with those scuzzy riffs, sheds much of its composure.

Of the motivations behind ‘Services’, the vocalist explained: “Both teenage dysphoria and the reluctant ascent into the chaos of my mid-twenties meet each other in this track. I looked back on the suffocating boredom and the pain of being 16, and how I longed for the simplicity of human closeness and car journeys. I wanted to channel a zeitgeist that we all feel in touch with, pain, trauma and cacophonous emotion; summarised in the mundanity of a service station.”

While there is certainly is something bubbling under the surface of Divorce’s debut, the group don’t seem to have quite worked out what kind of band they want to be. This, of course, is also one of their strengths: at least Divorce have attempted to craft something more than a motoric Mark E. Smith rip-off like many of their contemporaries. ‘Services’ seems to hark back to the Americana and nu-folk infusions of the late 2000s, injecting them with a shot of disillusioned angst, resulting in something both hooky and magnetically oblique.

Divorce recently signed to indie label Hand In Hive, which counts the likes of TV Priest, Wyldest, Gracie Grey, Dama Scout, and Blackaby among its ranks. Divorce will be performing a string of UK shows throughout March and April 2022, beginning with The Lanes in Bristol on 27th March and finishing up with a concert at Bootleg Social in Blackpool on April 7th.

Make sure you check out Divorce’s debut single – accompanied by an artfully-directed music video – below.