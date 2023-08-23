Disturbed’s David Draiman wants to work with Taylor Swift









David Draiman, the frontman of metal icons Disturbed, recently expressed his desire to work alongside pop royalty Taylor Swift.

When discussing Swift’s music in a radio interview in Philadephia’s WMRR, Draiman commended her song-crafting and his desire to work with the megastar, stating, “I think she is insanely talented. I’d love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day”.

Draiman also called Swift “one of the greatest songwriters of our time”. He added: “I love her gumption. I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Draiman shouted praise of other female pop stars: “There are a number of people within the pop genre that still do it the way that she does it — Pink is one of them; Lady Gaga is one of them. A lot of these people are just so gifted and so great at what they do, and she’s certainly way, way, way up there”.

Alongside Draiman, other rock veterans have shared their support for Swift’s music. Following the death of Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks thanked Swift for one of her songs, saying, “Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a thing for me. That is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’. That is the sadness of how I feel”.

In addition to her reputation as a pop star, Swift has also collaborated with various rock acts during her time. Her recent Eras tour featured performances with the rock band Paramore as an opening act and her early country career featured a collaboration with hair-metal veterans Def Leppard for the show Crossroads.

Swift is currently on her Eras tour, featuring a host of different guest appearances by artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antanoff. Disturbed last album, Divisive, was released in 2022.