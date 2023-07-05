Disturbed singer David Draiman says “fuck Roger Waters” during Tel Aviv concert









David Draiman, the provocative frontman of Disturbed, took aim at Pink Floyd songwriter and bassist Roger Waters in an address to the audience during a recent performance in Tel Aviv. The singer, who is of Jewish descent, also performed Israel’s national anthem, ‘Hatikva’.

As fans began to sing along, a moving graphic of an Israeli flag was displayed on-screen. When the anthem drew to a close, Draiman addressed the crowd with a scathing attack on the former Pink Floyd mastermind, calling him out for his anti-Semitic actions of late.

“Fuck Roger Waters and all the rest of his BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] nazi assholes — every last single one of them. We don’t need that shit. We’ve survived worse than them, and we will continue surviving worse than them,” he proudly announced.

“They can make up any lie they want,” he continued. “They can create any kind of bullshit story they want. We know the truth. History knows the truth. We are not going any fucking where!”

Draiman’s address comes following Waters’ recent on-stage antics, which appear to align his views with those of the Nazi party. During a show in Berlin, the singer-songwriter appeared on stage wearing a black trench coat with an emblem not dissimilar from a Swastika while he performed as a character from Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall.

The character in question imagines himself to be a fascist dictator during a hallucination; however, coupled with Waters’ anti-Semitic comments over the past year, the performance came as a distasteful jab.

Waters subsequently claimed that the segment of his show was a statement against fascism and called the criticism “disingenuous and politically motivated”. This came amid assertions that he’s not anti-Semitic: his ill thoughts are targeted towards Israel, not Judaism.

Most notably, Waters accused Israel of “abusing the term anti-semitism to intimidate people like me into silence”.

Watch Disturbed perform in Tel Aviv below.

See more TEL AVIV – David Draiman's Explosive Message to Roger Waters Sends Shockwaves Through the Music World! 💣💥#Israel pic.twitter.com/aYRi7j96aT — SaveManMedia (@SaveManMedia) June 28, 2023