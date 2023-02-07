Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Polly Samson attack “antisemitic” Roger Waters









It isn’t really a secret that Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Roger Waters have had a complicated relationship over the years. While much of their previous feuding was put down to ego and business matters, things have become much more personal. Their differences have taken a very public turn as Gilmour, and longtime band lyricist, Polly Samson attacked Waters on Twitter for his alleged fascist sympathies and his antisemitism, which has already garnered the attention of fans all over the world.

Previously, multiple Jewish groups have protested against Waters’ opinions about Israel and the Israeli government. While Waters is not alone in his criticism of Israel, he has often doubled down on his comments. During a concert in Belgium, Waters used a pig-shaped balloon with the ‘Star of David’ emblazoned on it and other hateful symbols to attack the Jewish community.

While criticising Waters’ political and personal prejudices, Polly Samson took to Twitter. She wrote: “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”

Gilmour and Waters have had an ongoing feud for a while, and it seems like this is the next addition to their conflict. In response to Samson’s tweet, Gilmour wrote: “Every word demonstrably true.” Although it’s unclear what exactly sparked this recent response, some have pointed out that it might have to do with Waters’ latest interview with Berliner Zeitung where he spoke about his views on Israel once again.

When asked whether he had lost friends because of his views, Waters said: “It’s interesting that you ask that. I don’t know exactly, but I very much doubt it. A friendship is a powerful thing. I would say I’ve had about ten real friends in my life. I couldn’t lose a friend because of my political views, because friends love each other – and friendship begets talk, and talk begets understanding. If a friend were to say, ‘Roger, I saw you flew an inflatable pig with a Star of David on it during your Wall concerts!’, I explain to them the context and that there was nothing anti-Semitic either intended or expressed.”

See more Every word demonstrably true https://t.co/KWk4I3bMTN — David Gilmour (@davidgilmour) February 6, 2023