Disney releases the brand new trailer for Pixar’s ‘Elio’









Throughout the move to streaming services, Disney has been moving forward with some of their biggest properties, like Star Wars and the different phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As they move forward, fans have been given the latest entry from Pixar with the trailer for Elio.

This is the first Pixar film to be announced for 2024 after its lone entry this year with the movie Elemental. Pixar had previously been working on the original coming-of-age film Turning Red in 2022 alongside the reimagining of Buzz Lightyear movie, Lightyear.

Their new film follows a tale about an 11-year-old boy who gets sent into space and sent off into another galaxy. After voyaging to new planets, Elio gets mistaken as the official spokesman for the inhabitants of planet Earth.

Yonas Kibreab has been cast in the titular role, having already worked on Disney productions after landing a role in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. American Ferrera has also joined the cast, being Elio’s mother Olga.

Ferrera opened up about taking on the character because of how much she related to her story, telling Deadline, “Olga is super-confident, smart and can hold her own in any situation. She’s a character who speaks to me in so many ways as a mother”.

The screenplay for the film has been written by Adrian Molina, who had previously worked on other Pixar films like The Good Dinosaur and Coco. Molina is also set to be working on a sequel to the Pixar classic Inside Out next year as well.

This comes amid a significant writer’s strike in Hollywood, in which many Disney projects have been indefinitely suspended. While there is no word on when production on future projects will commence, Elio is slated for release on March 1st, 2024.