Watch the new trailer for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’









Pixar has released the first full trailer for their upcoming animated feature film, Elemental.

Featuring voice work from Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis, the new movie is set in a world where fire, water, earth and air residents live together in a sprawling metropolis where each elemental force keeps itself to itself. This is until Wade (Athie), a man made up of water, journeys into the realm of fire residents and forever disrupts the idea of seclusion for Ember (Lewis).

The film hopes to continue the company’s recent resurgence in quality, having released such celebrated titles as Turning Red, Luca and Soul in recent years, collecting four Academy Awards for ‘Best Animated Film’ since 2015.

Elemental will be the company’s 27th feature-length film and will soon be joined by Elio, a Pixar project planned to be released in March 2024. Telling the story of an 11-year-old child who struggles to fit in until he meets aliens and becomes the Earth’s ambassador, Elio will feature voice work from the likes of Yonas Kibreab and America Ferrera. A sequel to 2015’s Inside Out is also in the works by director Kelsey Mann.

Take a look at the trailer for Elemental, Pixar’s latest animated marvel, below.