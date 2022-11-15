Margot Robbie says the female-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff was rejected by Disney









Margot Robbie is busier than ever. Besides producing five films, she’s preparing for the launch of Barbie next summer and in preproduction for an Ocean’s Eleven prequel that she is set to star in and also produce. Until recently, she was also attached to a new Pirates of The Caribbean spin-off, although it looks like the project has hit a dead end.

Back in 2020, it was reported that Robbie would be replacing Johnny Depp as the lead of the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise following the publication of Amber Heard’s Washington Post op-ed, in which Heard accused the Captain Jack Sparrow actor of abusive behaviour.

In May 2022, it looked as though a sixth Pirates of The Caribbean film was still on the cards, with Margot Robbie set to front the reboot. Around that time, producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that two different scripts were in the works.

Now, Robbie has offered an update on the status of the production – and it’s not good news. During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed that Disney was no longer interested in developing the project, which she had a hand in developing with the help of Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

Robbie explained: “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they [Disney] don’t want to do it.”

Very few details of Robbie’s Pirates of The Caribbean have been revealed since the reproduction was announced. All we know is that the project was supposed to be a “girl power” remake that would introduce a “very key female element” to the world of Pirates of The Caribbean. Sadly, it appears the production has been shipwrecked. Elsewhere, Robbie recently opened up about the first leaked images from the set of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie.