Disclosure announce new album ‘Alchemy’









British electronica duo Disclosure has announced a brand new album, Alchemy. The new release will be available this Friday, July 14th.

The surprise release comes three years after the duo’s most recent album, 2020’s Energy. It will be Disclosure’s first album to be independently released via their AWAL imprint, Apollo Records, after a stint on Island Records, a subsidiary of the Universal Music Group.

“This record is a celebration of us feeling liberated right now,” Guy Lawrence said in a statement. “We’re no longer signed to a major record label. We’re not going to tour this record. We can do whatever we like and be super creative.”

Formed by brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence in the early 2010s, Disclosure’s debut LP Settle went to number one in the UK when it was released in 2013. The pair’s follow-up – 2015’s Caracal – did the same.

Unlike the band’s previous albums, Alchemy is set to avoid features and guest appearances. Nearly all of the band’s charting singles, including 2012’s ‘Latch’ and 2013’s ‘You & Me’, have previously featured guest singers.

Previous collaborators of the band have included Sam Smith, London Grammar, Lorde, Mary J. Blige, The Weeknd, Khalid, and Aminé.

Check out the tracklisting for Alchemy down below. Alchemy is set for a July 14th release.

Alchemy tracklisting:

‘Looking For Love’ ‘Simply Won’t Do’ ‘Higher Than Ever Before’ ‘A Little Bit’ ‘Go The Distance’ ‘Someday…’ ‘We Were In Love’ ‘Sun Showers’ ‘Purify’ ‘Brown Eyes’ ‘Talk On The Phone’

