The director who “always inspired” Brie Larson









It always looked like Brie Larson was destined to be a movie star. After becoming the youngest student to be admitted to the American Conservatory Theater at age six, Larson went on to perform in a series of comedy productions, including Raising Dad, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and 21 Jump Street.

But comedy was not always Larson’s fate, and, although she starred in Trainwreck, she began to establish herself as a dramatic actor too, such as in the likes of Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Room and Kong: Skull Island. It was for Room that Larson won the Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’.

With dramatic roles in mind, it’s no surprise to learn that Larson admires some of the most talented dramatic actors and directors, and when she named her ten favourite movies of all time with Criterion, she pointed out one director in particular who had always provided a source of inspiration.

It’s none other than John Cassavetes, with Larson saying, “Choosing a Cassavetes film was the hardest part of making this list. All his films have continued to inspire me—every aspect of them. He’s one of the only filmmakers where I will put on the DVD just to listen to his commentary.”

She added: “His ideals, his pursuit of the road less travelled—and travelled in a way that is curious, thought-provoking, and dangerous—have always excited me. I take his box set with me to every set. Each film has an incredible backstory and leaves me thinking, How the hell did he pull that off?!”

Cassavetes had started as a film and television actor before switching to directing and helping to bring modern independent American cinema into the limelight. He has several films of the highest quality, many of which feature his wife, Gena Rowlands, including A Woman Under the Influence, Gloria and Love Streams.

For Larson, though, it doesn’t get better than Cassavetes and Rowlands’ 1977 psychological drama film Opening Night, which tells of a stage actor who suffers a nervous breakdown after she witnessed the accidental death of one of her fans and is haunted by their ghost. Larson said of the film, “Gena Rowlands is absolutely stunning in every way in this film. And I love watching her and John act together, especially with her drunk during an improvised play for hundreds of extras who showed up because John took an ad out in the paper.”

