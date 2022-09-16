Brie Larson names her favourite books of all time









Brie Larson is undoubtedly one of the most well-known figures in the film industry, known for her comedic work in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World as well as serious roles. However, the most significant addition to her filmography has been her portrayal of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe productions.

While the role has brought her unprecedented fame and success, she has also been subjected to years of online trolling from Marvel fans who dislike her acting. That’s exactly why she recently revealed that she was unsure about reprising the role since she felt that the Marvel community did not want to see her as Captain Marvel again.

During an interview, Larson was asked to name some of the books that have inspired her as an artist. She began by citing ‘The Red Tent’ by Anita Diamant: “There’s a love lost in it, and when I hit that point I was just completely devastated. But it ends up becoming this incredible, great spiritual growth and makes you realise that pain is necessary.”

Larson is also an admirer of the pioneering German novelist Thomas Mann. While talking about his masterpiece ‘The Magic Mountain’, the actor commented: “It’s so intelligent and can be read for so many reasons and on so many different levels. It’s so long, yet you never want it to end.”

Another interesting addition to her selection was ‘Women Who Run With the Wolves’ by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. Larson described the work as “a series of folklore tales from all over the world and it makes me want to go to South America, Greece and Japan, and see the roots of all these cultures.”

Check out the full list below.

Brie Larson’s favourite books:

‘The Magus’ – John Fowles

‘The Red Tent’ – Anita Diamant

‘Women Who Run With the Wolves’ – Clarissa Pinkola Estés

‘The Magic Mountain’ – Thomas Mann

‘Rumpelstiltskin’ – Paul O Zelinsky

‘Tropic of Cancer’ – Henry Miller

‘Walden’ – Henry David Thoreau

‘Siddhartha’ – Hermann Hesse

Larson singled out Henry Miller and Henry David Thoreau as two big literary influences. She revealed: “I remember being 15 and feeling like such an outsider. [Miller and Thoreau] changed my life – I felt understood, as I’d never felt understood before.”

In addition to works by Miller and Thoreau, Larson finds beauty in the writings of Hermann Hesse and her favourite work by Hesse is ‘Siddhartha’. She said: “You can read it at every stage of your life and there’ll always be something there for you.”

