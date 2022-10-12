David Gordon Green shares update on ‘The Exorcist’ reboot









Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has shared an update about his much-anticipated The Exorcist reboot. The last film in the franchise came out in 2005, meaning that it’s been nearly 20 years since the last release. The film’s various sequels and prequels haven’t quite lived up to the original, but Green seems to think that’s all about to change.

Released in 1973, the William Friedkin horror classic tells the story of an innocent young girl possessed by a demonic spirit. On release, it divided audiences and became the subject of critical debate. Some regarded it as evangelical claptrap, while certain religious groups considered it a repellant example of anti-Christian pornography.

Appearing on the red carpet during the premiere of his latest film Halloween Ends, Green was asked if he had any updates about the forthcoming reboot. The director acknowledged the pressure of being responsible for The Exorcist, telling Variety that he feels “honoured to step into something that is so valuable within cinema history. And knowing there is a fanbase that is curious, aware, alert, potentially concerned to see what we’re up to.”

Green continued: “People say, ‘is it stressful to have that?’, no it’s exciting because I’ve spent so much of my life making movies, and you’re just begging an audience to tune in or see what’s going on, or buy a ticket to the movie. I’ve got stories to tell, I’ve got an imagination I’m trying to express, and the way I can do that in these properties is an incredible opportunity.”

But there are those doubtful of Green’s ability to live up to the legacy of the original movie Interestingly Friedkin’s film was widely panned on release. Fifty years on, it’s one of the most revered horror films of all time. Only time will tell if Green can break the curse of The Exorcist sequel.

The as-yet-untitled reboot is slated for release on October 13th, 2023. You can read about the strange happenings on the set of the original Exorcist here.

