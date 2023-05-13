Director Robert Rodriguez says new film ‘Hypnotic’ is “Hitchcock on steroids”









Director Robert Rodriguez has described his new film Hypnotic, which stars Ben Affleck, as an Alfred Hitchcock movie “on steroids”.

In the film, Affleck plays Daniel Rourke, a police detective in the throes of his daughter’s mysterious abduction. Rourke is summoned to investigate several bank robberies in which the suspects all look to have been placed under hypnotism, and at this point, he discovers that a governmental program is linked to a malevolent criminal who can warp space and time.

In a new interview with Collider, Rodriguez attempted to explain the film. He told the publication: “People would say, ‘What’s this Hypnotic?’ And I would just say, ‘It’s Hitchcock on steroids’. What I meant, really, was the pace. I thought, you know, [Alfred] Hitchcock films were older films, and I thought, I would love to bring a relentless pace to a thriller. I think that would be really fun.”

Rodriguez continued, “I just thought, I just want to make this thing pull you along to where you don’t really realize how fast this movie is.” He co-wrote the film with Max Borenstein based on his own story, while Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Guy Daniella, Rodriguez, Mark Gill, and Racer Max are all producing. The film originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year to a positive reception.

Watch the trailer for Hypnotic below.