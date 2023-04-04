Watch the first trailer for Robert Rodriguez movie ‘Hypnotic’ with Ben Affleck









The first trailer for Robert Rodriguez‘s new mystery thriller Hypnotic has now been released. Rodriguez has directed, co-written and produced the new film starring Ben Affleck. Affleck is joined by the likes of Alice Braga, William Fichtner, Jeff Fahey, Kelly Frye, JD Pardo and Hala Finley.

Affleck plays Daniel Rourke, a police detective in the throes of his daughter’s mysterious abduction. Rourke is summoned to investigate several bank robberies in which the suspects all look to have been placed under hypnotism, and at this point, he discovers that a governmental program is linked to a malevolent criminal who can warp space and time.

There are natural allusions to Christopher Nolan’s Inception, which is getting cinema lovers excited about Rodriguez’s new effort. Rodriguez has previously handled El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids, Grindhouse’s Planet Terror, Sin City and Machete.

Rodriguez co-wrote the film with Max Borenstein based on his own story, while Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Guy Daniella, Rodriguez, Mark Gill, and Racer Max are all producing. The film originally premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year to a positive reception.

Hypnotic will be out in cinemas on May 12th this year.