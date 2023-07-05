The director Morgan Freeman calls “one of the best”









Not only is Morgan Freeman the proud host of the most velvety and endearing voice in recorded memory, his acting talents are yet to meet their match after six decades in Hollywood. Whether narrating Luc Jacquet’s March of the Penguins or investigating heinous sins in David Fincher’s Se7en, Freeman always brings an apt intensity to his roles, packed with emotion and authenticity.

As his on-screen versatility suggests, Freeman is a man of refined and broad taste. Outside of acting, Freeman explores a deep passion for music, especially the blues. In his hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, the Shawshank Redemption actor owns The Ground Zero Blues Club, which, just before opening in 2001, he described as “a traditional blues, gut-bucket juke joint à la Robert Johnson or whoever else”.

“We’re going to run the blues into the ground until two o’clock in the morning,” he told ABC News. “And we’re going to have an in-house band, and of course, we’re going to have guest groups come whenever.”

Asked whether he regards himself as a musician, Freeman replied: “I can play, but I’m not good, although I have a good time. I only learned folk chords, you know. C, F, G major. I’m not switching gears at all. I’m strictly an actor, but I’m going along with a couple of friends who are business entrepreneurs; I don’t have to be a businessman; I just go along.”

Despite revealing a strong allegiance to the blues, Freeman described his taste as “pretty much eclectic”. As a cinema man first and foremost, Freeman has a soft spot for musicals. In a feature with Rotten Tomatoes, the veteran actor picked out Moulin Rouge as a personal favourite.

“It is probably one of the best overall conceived and executed films,” Freeman opined. “It’s got the best everything. Cinematography, acting, singing, dancing. It’s just all there, really a feast for the eyes and the ears.”

Throughout his career, Freeman has excelled in the realms of acting and narration and has, on several occasions, slipped behind the camera to produce. The one area Freeman hasn’t yet ventured into is that of direction. However, having worked closely with some of the most revered names in filmmaking, Freeman undoubtedly has an eye for excellence in the craft.

“Ang Lee is, I think, probably one of the best directors in the business,” Freeman told Rotten Tomatoes while picking out another of his favourite movies. “Life of Pi was, or was not a very interesting fable. I was surprised at the end when the narrator was asked whether it was true or not, and he said, ‘You decide.’ It’s not likely that a hungry tiger wouldn’t have eaten him earlier on, but this one was so fantasmagorical that it could have happened. He got off the boat so that he was not going to be eaten by the tiger, and then it just became a matter of both of them trying to survive.”

Watch the trailer for Ang Lee’s Life of Pi below.