Morgan Freeman names his five favourite films of all time









Morgan Freeman is one of the most accomplished living actors, known for his incredible versatility and dramatic flair. Known for iconic projects such as Se7en and The Shawshank Redemption, Freeman has received some of the most prestigious accolades in the industry, including wins as well as multiple nominations at the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Over the years, Freeman has collaborated with many talented filmmakers, such as David Fincher and Steven Spielberg, among others. Although his favourite role came in Street Smart, fans continue to cherish his definitive performances in other films such as The Dark Knight Trilogy and Million Dollar Baby.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Freeman was asked to name some of his favourite films of all time. As expected, most of his selections are classics which shaped his love for cinema during the formative years of his life. These include indispensable gems such as the 1933 version of King Kong as well as John Huston’s Moby Dick.

While talking about the film that sparked his love for cinema, Freeman did not hesitate to cite King Kong. The actor gushed: “My number one favourite film was the first film I ever saw — I was six years old before I ever went to the movies — and that film is the original King Kong. It’s still, I think, the best King Kong.”

Although most of his selections were 20th-century classics, Freeman did mention one early 21st-century work by Baz Luhrmann. He said: “I think one of the best movies ever made was Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! It was just an extraordinarily well done film. Editing, directing, costuming — just everything about it was perfect.”

Check out the list below.

Morgan Freeman’s favourite films:

King Kong (1933)

High Noon (1952)

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

Moby Dick (1956)

Freeman also revealed that he is a huge fan of Clint Eastwood’s work and claimed that his 1976 revisionist western – The Outlaw Josey Wales – is among his all-time favourites. He explained: “Clint Eastwood’s The Outlaw Josey Wales — one of my favourite, favourite films.”

He added: “I don’t know what it is about The Outlaw Josey Wales that sticks… Oh, I do know what it is: it’s the relationship with Chief Dan George. The narration, as it were, of Chief Dan George in that movie, you know. He’s so dry, and it’s humorous, but true.”

