The director Danny DeVito loves more than any other









A true legend in contemporary online meme culture with one of the biggest fan bases out there, Danny DeVito is a true star. Known for his incredible comedic performances in a wide range of productions, DeVito has proved his versatility as an actor time and again. One look at his hilariously unhinged, psychopathic portrayal of Frank Reynolds in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is enough to convince anyone of his genius.

While projects like Taxi and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia inevitably get singled out during any discussions about DeVito’s illustrious career, his filmography extends far beyond that. Ranging from his work in Miloš Forman’s widely acclaimed drama One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest to more recent outings in mainstream movies like Jumanji: The Next Level, DeVito has constantly worked on his craft as the years have progressed.

Although the beloved actor has collaborated with some of the most renowned filmmakers along the way, there’s one particular director DeVito loves more than any other. The director in question is none other than Tim Burton, the man who has cast DeVito in all kinds of movies – including Batman Returns and Dumbo. “I was so excited because I’m a big fan of Dumbo,” the actor once told Collider. “I love Tim, and I would do anything to be in a movie with him.”

When asked whether Burton has changed since Batman Returns, DeVito answered: “Not a bit. I’ll get emotional thinking about how much I care about him. Always spirited, always an artist, always thinking about the craft. Always just painting with his mind. I feel like I’m part of a pallet, a colour scheme in Kandinsky’s world. You see him work, and right from the very beginning, with Batman, I remember the first meeting we had was so great.”

The actor added: “He’s never changed. When you talk about things, when you discuss what’s going on, like with Big Fish and even Mars Attacks!. Mars Attacks!, I went to Vegas for four nights. What’s bad about that? That was a lot of fun, too. And you know he’s in [DeVito’s directorial debut] Hoffa. People didn’t know that in the beginning, but he was in the coffin. It was really a cool moment. But it’s always the same. We don’t see each other for a really long time, and then we just pick up, it’s that kind of friend.”

Batman Returns provided DeVito with one of the most iconic roles of his career, allowing him to deliver a fantastic performance as The Penguin. While Colin Farrell also received acclaim for his rendition of the character in Matt Reeves’ 2022 neo-noir Batman film, DeVito’s version will always have a special place in the hearts of fans all over the world.

