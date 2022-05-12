Director Cary Fukunaga accused of sexual harassment









No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has made it into the headlines, not because of his work on James Bond, but because he has been accused of sexual harassment and “grooming” by three women. The screenwriter and director, who is in his 40s, was publicly called out by Rachelle Vinberg, the 23-year-old actress who decided to counter Fukunaga’s remarks on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“Meanwhile, in America, the Supreme Court is about to push us one step closer to war with ourselves,” Fukunaga declared in a post on social media. “By legitimising a war against women’s rights,” he added. Vinberg drew attention to a snapshot of Fukunaga’s post, responding: “So he posted this today… and it pisses me off cause he literally doesn’t care about women. He only traumatises them. I’ve spoken to many girls. Fuck you Cary.”

She added: “I spent many years scared of him. Mans is a groomer and has been doin this shit for years. Beware women.”

Vinberg, who also claimed that she has been diagnosed with PTSD after attending therapy, alleged that people close to Fukunaga know of his alleged behaviour: “There are plenty of people that work for him that know that he’s a predator and they all talk about it amongst themselves behind his back. They all know, but they don’t do anything.”

Vinberg continued in this vein to issue details and evidence of her relationship with the Bond director, by issuing videos and photos of the two together. These were saved on her public Instagram, under the titles of ‘Cary part 1’ and ‘Cary pt 2’. The actress claimed that she met the director on a movie shoot when she was 18 years old, and maintained a relationship via social media.

“I tried to reach out to him in the past about how he made me feel and he’s never taken accountability, he’s basically brushed me off, gaslit me,” Vinberg claimed. “Then I found out about all these other girls he did the same thing to and was like ‘oh, this is a pattern.’”

The “secret relationship” is said to have snowballed into something more intimate, but ended by the time she was 21. In one of the more revealing videos, Vinberg pointed to a tattoo the director purportedly gave her when she was 18. She claims it was his way of “marking” women, and says it’s a pattern that’s emerged.

Two other women have come forward to support Vinberg’s claims. Twins Hannah and Cailin Loesch wrote a blog post that was written in connection with Vinberg’s comments. The twins allegedly met the director on the set of Maniac, a Netflix production starring Jonah Hill.

The director allegedly invited them over to his London abode while he filmed No Time To Die. They also stated that the three of them shared a hot tub, where the director asked them if they were virgins or up for a “threesome”. Incest, he reportedly claimed, was fine if all parties were up for it.

Later, they detailed an alleged incident which is said to have taken place in his penthouse in New York City: “Neither of us knew how to say no when he motioned to either side of him on the pillow,” the twins alleged. “As we watched the film, he put his hand up underneath Cailin’s skirt and massaged gently. After he closed his laptop, he grabbed her and pulled her on top of him, Hannah still right there. Cailin lie there limply, just as terrified of what it would say about her if she followed his lead as it would if she didn’t. Then, she climbed off. He seemed disappointed, but invited us both to ‘drop acid’ and do molly at his house upstate that weekend.”

Shortly after writing their blog post, the Loesch twins posted a photograph with Vinberg on Twitter, writing: “In this together. We want to thank every one of you who has reached out to us with love and support. It means more than you know and has validated our decision to speak up in spite of fear. Our DMs are always open and we want you to know that we are here for all of you, too.”

Cary Fukunaga is yet to respond to the allegations.

