Dexter Fletcher’s favourite movie of all time









Dexter Fletcher, the British actor-turned-director known for films like Eddie the Eagle and the Elton John biopic Rocketman, has seen quite a transformation throughout his near-50-year career.

From child actor to British institution to Hollywood heavyweight, Fletcher now helms enormous productions, with his most recent project being the Apple Original action-comedy, Ghosted. With countless acting credits under his belt and a steadily growing filmography to his name, let’s take a look at Fletcher’s favourite film of all time.

Having started his career as a young actor, Fletcher had the chance to learn from some of the industry’s veterans. Alan Parker, who directed Bugsy Malone, a film in which a young Fletcher played Baby Face, is one such figure. Fletcher expressed his love for the director, and specifically for the film, which he calls “a fantastic musical. It celebrates life and all its diversity, so I love that.”

Speaking to Entertainment, Fletcher revealed that his admiration for filmmakers extends well beyond his early influencers. The director shared his deep respect for contemporary auteur Paul Thomas Anderson, the man behind 2021’s Licorice Pizza, whom Fletcher proclaimed to be “another director who I love”. Singling out Anderson’s magnificent historical epic There Will Be Blood, Fletcher praised it for being “very dark and moody and quite extreme”.

Classic comedy also finds a special place among Fletcher’s cinematic favourites. Referring to Mel Brooks’s 1974 film Young Frankenstein, Fletcher explained: “It was on television last night, and I caught a couple of moments of it.” Praising Brooks, the legendary filmmaker still standing at 97 years old, Fletcher said: “Mel Brooks is a very funny, wonderful man.”

While each of these films speaks to different aspects of Fletcher’s tastes, the revelation of his all-time favourite film is particularly resonant, considering his previous two features. “Singin’ in the Rain is probably one of my favourite films of all time,” Fletcher disclosed. Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, this 1952 classic is beloved for its enchanting music, vibrant choreography and utterly heartwarming story.

Given Fletcher’s track record with the likes of his Elton John and Queen biopics, one can’t help but speculate; considering his established prowess in handling extravagant musicals, is there some small chance he might contemplate a tribute to his favourite film? A contemporary rendition of Singin’ in the Rain influenced by Fletcher’s distinctive directorial vision would certainly have us lining up for a ticket. Plus, one of his stars Chris Evans, whom he worked with on Ghosted, has reportedly thrown his hat in the ring to play Gene Kelly for an undisclosed project.

Currently, Fletcher continues to distinguish himself and further hone his filmmaking skills, most recently helming two episodes of the Paramount Plus series The Offer, which chronicles the behind-the-scenes drama of The Godfather. With Fletcher’s next project slated to be a new telling of the Fountain of Youth myth, we may have to wait a while for a Singin’ in the Rain remake.

In the meantime, watch the trailer for the original below.