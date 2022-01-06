Chris Evans in talks to play Gene Kelly in upcoming film









Still hungover after the monumental success of Avengers: Endgame and his own part in a historic blockbuster goliath, Chris Evans has been looking for cinematic success away from the world of superheroes and spandex. The latest news for the quality American actor is that he is in talks to play the iconic entertainer and film star, Gene Kelly, in a yet-untitled upcoming Hollywood project.

As originally reported by Deadline, the new movie is based on an original idea conceived by Chris Evans himself, though no studio is currently attached to bring the project to life. Though details are currently relatively sparse, it is thought that the film will be set in 1952 and will follow a 12-year-old boy who works at the MGM lot who begins to form an imaginary friendship with Gene Kelly.

The iconic film star rose to prominence in the late 1940s, appearing in On the Town with Frank Sinatra before starring in the influential movie musical, Singin’ in the Rain alongside Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in 1952. In contemporary Hollywood, the actor is considered to be a classic icon of a flourishing American movie industry, standing beside such influential figures as Carrie Grant, James Stewart and Audrey Hepburn.

Chris Evans’ next project will be on board Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel where he will star alongside the likes of Daniel Craig, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe and Ethan Hawke among others. The sequel to the surprise hit of 2019 will see Craig reprise his role as the eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc, as he works to once again solve a grisly crime, the nature of which remains currently unknown to audiences.

Check out the trailer for the original 2019 film, below, starring Ana de Armas, Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Toni Collette.