Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh says the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is "great"









Vocalist Mark Mothersbaugh has ruminated on what Devo’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame represented for him as a person and an artist. He suggested that Devo influenced the aestheticism of the modern-day rock movement, and says it would be nice for the band to garner some level of recognition. The singer highlighted the importance of the occasion.

“The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is in Cleveland, and Ohio’s great because they have really relaxed burial rules,” he told NME. “You could have your grandpa buried in your back, or even your front, yard if you want.” He joked that if the band do indeed get inducted, he will buy a property next to the building, where every member of the band will be buried.

Mothersbaugh was asked to comment on Dolly Parton‘s remarks, stating that she still holds true to the trappings of rock and roll: “I think she has as much right as a rapper would – she has every right to be there. Her music, whether she knows it or not, has a lot of rock elements in it. I voted for Dolly Parton anyhow.”

Eminem, Kate Bush, Beck, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Rage Against The Machine and Judas Priest are also listed among the nominees for the Class of 2022, and Parton is still eligible for acceptance.The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an institution that rewards bands who have made an impact on the musical landscape. The Sex Pistols declined their induction, responding by way of a letter.

They are one of the few to decline their induction, although there have been a number of no-shows over the years. Paul McCartney curiously decided not to turn up for The Beatles induction, leading the nominally silent George Harrison to read in his place. Axl Rose declined the opportunity to appear at the Guns ‘N’ Roses, citing differences with bandmembers (although Rose has since resolved his issues with guitarist Slash). And Mark Knopfler declined the opportunity to appear with Dire Straits, leading bassist John Illsley to speak on the guitarists’ behalf.