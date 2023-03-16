Dev Hynes launches new radio show to “showcase how classical music is constantly evolving”









Dev Hynes, the musician more commonly recognised as Blood Orange, has launched a new BBC Radio show in order to “showcase how classical music is constantly evolving”.

The show, which will be launched this weekend, is a 12-part series titled ‘Composed With Devonté Hynes’. According to Hynes, he will attempt to offer a new viewpoint on the expansive world of classical music. A statement reads: “From shining a light on overlooked composers through to navigating the beauty and tension of modern music, the series will be an intimate glimpse into the mind and influences of one of the most exciting and boundary-pushing artists of the last decade”.

Reacting to the news, Hynes commented: “I am honoured to present this series dedicated to my influences within the classical world. I hope people will enjoy how wide a genre it is, and discover artists, lots of whom are still active, who I feel deserve a lot more attention than is given”.

With that, Radio 3 Commissioning Executive Philip Raperport added: “Too often, classical music is at risk of being pigeon-holed, despite the incredible diversity that the genre offers. We wanted to provide audiences with a new kind of classical listening experience, one that showcases how artists across the musical spectrum have identified with and been inspired by classical”.

Raperport added: “We are so THRILLED that Devonté Hynes, one of the most exciting musicians working in the industry today, is leading on this and we can’t wait for listeners to dive into Dev’s world”.