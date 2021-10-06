Detroit renames post office after Aretha Franklin









Soul icon Aretha Franklin has been awarded a posthumous honour by her home city of Detroit. In a somewhat strange tribute, the Michigan city has recently renamed a post office after the late ‘Respect’ heroine.

The building was formerly known as the Fox Creek post office, and now named the Aretha Franklin Post Office Building, it was celebrated with an official ceremony this Monday (October 4), as Associated Press confirmed.

The Aretha Franklin Post Office is located five miles east of the city centre, and it just so happens to be close to a concert venue located on the Detroit River, The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, which is also named after the singer.

The campaign to change the building’s name was first brought to the fore by Michigan Democrat Brenda Lawrence back in January this year. It was signed off by then-President Trump after it passed through congress.

Speaking at Monday’s ceremony, Lawrence said: “Her legacy lives on in her music, in her family. But we have added to that list of her legacy: A post office with her name on it.”

In what was a glamorous event, Democratic senator for Michigan, Gary Peters, also gave some words. He said: “Sometimes people wonder if Congress can come together.” He explained that: “Congress can come together when it comes to standing up and recognising this amazing person.”

Sadly, Franklin died in her beloved Detroit back in 2018, aged 76. In life, she was a woman that touched many through her songs and civil and gender rights campaigns, creating a larger than life public persona. Her life was so incredible that the biopic on her life, Respect, opened in cinemas last month.

Singer Jennifer Hudson plays the late soul star, and the film has received warm reviews across the board. Other big names starring in Respect include Marlon Wayans and Mary J. Blige.

Watch the trailer for Respect below.

