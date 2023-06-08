Details emerge surrounding the plot of ‘Ocean’s 11’ reboot









Years after the latest reimagining of the Oceans series of movies starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, a new version is now in the works starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. As the film undergoes production, certain details have come out regarding the film’s plot.

The heist movie is set to be a prequel based around a heist taking place in 1962 on a yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix. The film has also been described as an “epic old-fashioned love story/adventure” centered around the two main cast members.

Lately, Robbie has kept busy working on Damien Chazelle’s latest spectacle Babylon, where she plays a young up-and-coming actress trying to make it in the industry. This is also the second ’60s-themed movie Robbie has starred in, playing the role of Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

This also marks the end of a productive few years for Ryan Gosling as well. Since also working alongside Damien Chazelle on La La Land and First Man, he has been known for his brilliant performance in Bladerunner 2049 and will also star opposite Robbie in this year’s Barbie.

The latest version of Oceans also marks the first film regarding the storyline since Ocean’s 8 in 2018. In the other heist comedy, Sandra Bullock leads a team of eight women to steal jewellery from the Met Gala, starring Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina.

The director of the film is set to be Jay Roach, best known for his work on Meet the Parents and the Austin Powers franchise. This also marks the second time that Robbie has worked with Roach after 2019’s Bombshell, starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theoren.

The script is set to be overseen by Carrie Solomon, previously known as the writer behind this year’s Family Affair. Although production has begun on the return to the Oceans franchise, there has been no word on a release date at this time.