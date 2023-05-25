







The brand new trailer for the upcoming fantasy comedy Barbie has now been released. Check it out at the bottom of this page.

The movie is being directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the project with her husband and frequent collaborator Noah Baumbach and stars Margot Robbie in the lead role of Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Margot Robbie was cast in the role back in 2019 and is also acting as a producer on the movie through her co-owned production company LuckyChap Entertainment. Gerwig and Baumbach were added to the project in 2021, with Gosling joining proceedings towards the beginning of last year.

Robbie recently discussed the sexualisation of the film, noting how the famous doll’s reality influenced her opinion of the character and the new movie. She told Vogue, “I’m like, OK, she’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs.”

The actor added: “If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could. She is sexualised. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

Later, when talking about Gosling’s version of the character, Robbie praised his performance as “the greatest version of Ryan Gosling ever put on screen” during an interview. Despite the praise, Gosling explained that he was originally hesitant to take on the role, explaining: “Ken wasn’t really on my bucket list. But in fairness, I don’t have a bucket list. So I thought I’d give it a shot”.

Check out the new trailer for Barbie below. The film is set for release on July 21st, later this year.

See more Watch Margot Robbie star in the brand new ‘Barbie’ trailer 💕pic.twitter.com/5YFRiolmkv — Far Out Cinema (@FarOutCinema) May 25, 2023