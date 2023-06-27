Details emerge from Ari Aster’s movie ‘Eddington’









The first details of Ari Aster’s next movie Eddington have been hinted at. The director has posted online about a “western-noir dark comedy” that may serve as the follow-up to the recent Beau is Afraid.

Aster responded to a Reddit AMA session that “there was a period of time when I thought Midsommar would be the debut feature, and there was a period when I thought another script called Eddington might be the first movie”.

He continued: “For like five years, I was trying to get that Western-noir dark ensemble comedy going. That won’t be the next one, by the way, though I do still want to make it very badly. I made Hereditary first, but I always had Midsommar in my back pocket, like it was right there in me.”

The director concluded: “Although it’s sort of a – I don’t know if you’d call it a revisionist western. It’s contemporary; one foot is in the western, and one foot is even more heavily in the noir genre. So it’s like a film noir ensemble western dark comedy.”

Aster had previously admitted that his next film would undoubtedly be a western and is likely to star his Beau is Afraid lead actor Joaquin Phoenix. As of yet, there are few other details, but they are likely to emerge at a future date.

In Far Out’s review of Aster’s most recent film Beau is Afraid, we wrote, “Aster has succinctly and accurately portrayed a beyond-bonkers selfish mother and the undoubted effect that her behaviour has on her child.”

The review added, “But with just a touch too much focus on the symbolism and intentionally ambiguous meaning and an overt departure from the direct horror of his previous films, one can leave the cinema with an overwhelming feeling of ‘well, so what of it all?’”