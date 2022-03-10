Destroyer shares 7-minute single 'June' alongside new video









Destroyer - 'June' 4.9

Destroyer (AKA Dan Bejar) has just shared the third single from his upcoming album Labyrinthitis, which arrives on March 25th via Merge. The seven-minute ‘June’ arrives alongside a new video directed by Bejar and David Galloway.

There’s something faintly unnerving about Bajar and Galloway’s co-created visual. The opening sequence, shot in black and white, shows a cook preparing a meal in a restaurant kitchen. It should be wholesome but, sapped of colour, the texture of the ingredients becomes almost nauseating.

Alongside all of this, Bejar’s lyrics hover above slick bass and synth lines, his voice carrying the tone of a member of Churchill’s war cabinet or an Edwardian porn enthusiast. As the track progresses, the video is gradually colourised, and we follow the humble burrito we saw being made in the restaurant as it makes its way into the hands of a segway-riding delivery driver.

In a press release, Galloway gave a cryptic reading of the ‘June’ video writing: “Is it spring where you are? I think June is technically summer, but that’s not the point I’m trying to make. The flowers are starting to come out now, and the birds sure as hell are. There it was; the future just flew by. What’s the quorum on something like that?”.

‘June’ follows the release of Labyrinthitis singles ‘Tintoretto, It’s for You‘ and ‘Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread,’ both of which feature Destroyer’s signature disco rhythms.

Written and recorded between 2020 and 2021, Labyrinthitis is the follow-up to 2020s Have We Met. The new record saw Bejar reconnect with regular collaborator John Collins, who helped the musician- locked-down in Vancouver – put together his album from somewhere on the remote island of Galiano.

Make sure you check out ‘June’ below.