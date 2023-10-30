







Synth pioneers Depeche Mode have appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed the Memento Mori track, ‘Wagging Tongue’.

The band’s outing on the popular TV show coincides with their extensive North American tour, set to conclude in Los Angeles on December 17th. ‘Wagging Tongue’ is the second single from the band’s most recent album, Memento Mori, which arrived earlier this year. It is the first body of work the group have released since founding member Andy Fletcher died in 2022.

In a four-star review of Memento Mori, Far Out wrote: “The gatekeepers of gothic synth haven’t reinvented the wheel in Memento Mori, but they’ve given nuanced and considered treatment to their distinctive sound.”

The review continued: “In this chapter, Depeche Mode have introduced new depth to their morbid allusions, exhuming light from darkness and finding comfort in reality. The album is a triumphant return to the studio, undoubtedly boasting some of their finest work since 1993’s Songs of Faith and Devotion.”

In other Depeche Mode news, the same day they performed on The Tonight Show on October 27th, they announced the release of Strange/Strange Too, a collection of videos directed by Anton Corbijn, that will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on December 8th via Sony Music Entertainment.

“Anton Corbijn’s photography and art direction have played an indispensable part in the evolution of the Depeche Mode aesthetic,” Depeche Mode explained in a statement. “Strange and Strange Too are essential titles in both the Depeche Mode and Anton Corbijn catalogues and are the perfect example of Anton’s unique ability to capture the spirit of DM on film.”

Watch Depeche Mode perform ‘Wagging Tongue’ on The Tonight Show below.