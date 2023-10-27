Depeche Mode announce new release of Anton Corbijn’s ‘Strange/Strange Too’ music video collection









Depeche Mode have announced the release of Strange/Strange Too, a collection of videos directed by Anton Corbijn, that will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on December 8th via Sony Music Entertainment.

As fans of the band will be aware, 1988’s Strange and 1990’s Strange Too – both music video compilations – were only previously available in the now-out-of-circulation formats VHS and Laserdisc. Both were originally shot on Super 8 by the famed photographer Corbijn but have now been restored for the new release. Corbijn was also involved in the restoration process, which took place over several years.

Filmed almost entirely in monochrome, Strange features the videos for the three lead singles for 1987’s Music for the Masses and the closing instrumental ‘Pimpf’, as well as ‘A Question of Time’ from Black Celebration. To contrast this, Strange Too was shot in colour and includes the visuals for six songs from 1990’s Violator.

The Strange/Strange Too collection arrives with a 16-page liner notes booklet by Corbijn, who states: “The idea to make this into a connected series of little films and fake interviews came late into the process of shooting these.”

He continues: “I was shooting all the films myself on black/white Super 8 film. We put all this together on a shoestring budget, those were the days. We have to look at these films in the light of us being young; we were experimenting, and I am happy we were given that space at the time by Daniel Miller.”

“Anton Corbijn’s photography and art direction have played an indispensable part in the evolution of the Depeche Mode aesthetic,” Depeche Mode said in a statement. “Strange and Strange Too are essential titles in both the Depeche Mode and Anton Corbijn catalogues and are the perfect example of Anton’s unique ability to capture the spirit of DM on film.”

In Strange/Strange Too, there will also be six hitherto unseen outtakes “vignettes” from Depeche Mode’s archives.

