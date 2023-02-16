Depeche Mode add extra legs to upcoming North American tour









Depeche Mode have been a mainstay of gothic rock ‘n’ roll for decades. From their humble beginnings in synth rock to classics like Violator, the band have always toed the line to create letter-perfect gothic pop. And with new album Memento Mori on the horizon on March 24th, the band haven’t begun to slow down on the road either.

After announcing a North American tour in support of the album, the band has added 29 more dates to their roster, working their way through Miami, Philadelphia, New York, and many more. Though the band are all set to hit the road, it’s going to be a much different band after the passing of longtime member Andy Fletcher.

When speaking about their latest album, Dave Gahan talked about slowly putting the pieces back together after Fletcher’s death, saying, “It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say. At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual”.

While the sessions for Memento Mori dated back before Fletcher’s passing, the translation of ‘remember you must die’ rings true throughout the album’s production. As the early singles suggest, there’s plenty of catharsis in the mix.

Gahan went on to discuss his hangups with life during recording, saying, “I was going, ‘What do I even want to do with my life?’ That’s the existential question that a lot of people have been asking themselves. I certainly have a lot over the last few years, but here I am! Again!”.

Taking the stage as a duo, Gahan and Martin Gore will be joined by Kelly Lee Owens as well as Gahan’s daughter Stella as support acts. Depeche Mode have been put through the emotional ringer over the past few years, but as long as the fans keep turning up, the band’s black heart isn’t looking to slow down.

Depeche Mode tour dates:

09-21 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

09-29 Austin, TX – Moody Center

10-01 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

10-04 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

10-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

10-10 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

10-12 Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

10-19 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

10-21 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

10-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

10-25 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

10-28 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

10-31 Boston, MA – TD Garden

11-03 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

11-05 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-08 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11-10 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11-13 Chicago, IL – United Center

11-16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

11-18 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

11-21 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11-26 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11-28 Portland, OR – Moda Center

12-01 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

12-03 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

12-06 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

12-10 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena