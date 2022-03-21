Denis Villeneuve provides an update on 'Dune: Part Two'









Many fans of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi epic novel Dune were convinced that a good film adaptation was impossible. After David Lynch’s misfire that notion only gathered more steam, but Denis Villeneuve has proven everyone wrong. With his 2021 interpretation of Herbert’s grand artistic vision, Villeneuve’s Dune might have started the beginning of one of the greatest cinematic epic film series in recent memory.

Although some fans and critics had complained about the emptiness and the incomplete nature of the first film’s narrative, Villeneuve has assured them that there is more to come. In fact, it will take multiple parts in order to complete the visual translation of Herbert’s fantastic story. At first, there were many uncertainties about the viability of such a project.

However, Dune’s overwhelming reception has shown that fans are eagerly waiting for what comes next. Dune writer Jon Spaihts also confirmed that there was a spin-off television show in the works as well and that a third film is also being planned. While talking about the sequel in an interview, Villeneuve described it as “another beautiful journey in the desert again.”

While talking about the sequel’s narrative, Villeneuve revealed: “It’s the journey where Paul Atreides and his mother, Lady Jessica, make contact with the Fremen culture and meet with the Fremen. It’s Paul’s journey against the enemy.” The director also added that this will be more of a spectacle: “It’s a movie that will be more cinematic.”

“For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part,” Villeneuve noted in another interview. “We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

Watch the new trailer for Dune below.