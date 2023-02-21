Denis Villeneuve on ‘The Fabelmans’: “the best movie about cinema”









Denis Villeneuve has been floored by Steven Spielberg’s latest movie, The Fabelmans. When asked about Spielberg’s character portrait, Villeneuve had nothing but positive things to say, remarking, “The Fabelmans is the best movie ever made about the power of cinema. It’s a miracle. To say that I was deeply moved by this movie is an understatement. The Fabelmans is a pure act of artistic generosity made by one of the greatest filmmakers of our time.”

Spielberg’s latest film revolves around a young filmmaker discovering his craft, loosely based on the events that led Spielberg to life behind a camera. It also follows in the wake of other acclaimed films about the art of filmmaking, such as Singing in the Rain and Ed Wood.

When discussing his latest film, Spielberg mentioned always wanting to make a piece about his home life, saying, “I always wanted to tell the story about my mother and my father, my sisters, and this amazing struggle between art and family. It’s come out in all my films. All my films really are personal, and many of them are about family. But nothing that is so specific to my experiences as The Fabelmans“.

During the same interview, Villeneuve took time to thank Spielberg for his inspiration through the years, saying, “Mr. Spielberg you are a giant for me, I’m here tonight because of you, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for what you brought and what you are still bringing to this day to cinema. After all these years, you are still a pure source of inspiration”.

Villeneuve has always held Spielberg in high esteem. When discussing his main influences, Villeneuve mentioned Spielberg being alongside Ingmar Bergman, saying, “Ingmar was one of the big artistic shocks in my life. Spielberg because, from the beginning, I was inspired by his genius as a film director”.