Denis Villeneuve wanted to film both ‘Dune’ films back to back







Denis Villeneuve’s Dune is finally almost ready to serve up its epic science fiction tale to the big screen after several major delays to its release date due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With a compelling lead cast capable of cosmic heights including, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Rebecca Ferguson, Villeneuve has revealed he initially wished to film both parts of the Dune story back to back.

Depicting just the first part of Frank Herbert’s epic sci-fi novel, Villeneuve expected a second sequel to Dune to be greenlit. “I wanted at the beginning to do the two parts simultaneously,” the director told Variety, with the upcoming film being called “Dune: Part One”.

Speaking to the publication, the director stated, “For several reasons, it didn’t happen, and I agreed to the challenge of making part one and then wait to see if the movie rings enough enthusiasm. As I was doing the first part, I really put all my passion into it, in case it would be the only one. But I’m optimistic”.

Discussing the eventuality of the second part of the story being confirmed, Villeneuve commented, “If such a thing as Dune: Part Two happens, I will say that it’s going to be an insane playground for me”. Continuing, he notes, “It’s going to be just like pure cinematic pleasure for the second part. I don’t want to speak for everybody on the team, but I will say that we really created on this movie a feeling of family and to re-unify everybody again together, that would be paradise”.

Starring the cultural icon Timothée Chalamet it was the release of Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name that would truly introduce the actor on the world stage. Boosting his popularity in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women, as well as Wes Anderson’s upcoming French Dispatch, Chalamet now finds himself at the very forefront of the industry. A flourishing young actor and an undeniable pop culture heartthrob.

Dune is finally released in cinemas on October 21st in the UK and October 22nd in the US, with Timothée Chalamet a highly anticipated feature of the film.

