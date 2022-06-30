Denis Villeneuve movie 'Dune: Part II' is delayed by one month









Although Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece Dune enraptured audiences as recently as September 2021, it feels like years since we saw the epic adaptation on the big screen.

It looks as though we’ll be waiting a little longer for the sequel too, with Warner Bros reporting that the second chapter to Villeneuve’s film has been delayed by a month, switching release dates from October 20th to November 17th, 2023.

The first word of the sequel, since the release of the original instalment, came from actor Javier Bardem back in May 2022. Appearing alongside the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya in the sequel, Bardem revealed at a recent event at the Cannes Film Festival, “I’ve read the new draft…And I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is going to surprise people”.

Continuing, Bardem adds, “They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it. It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it”.

With the sequel film now in pre-production, director Denis Villeneuve revealed, in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter: “If things go well with Part Two, I could foresee the idea of maybe doing a third movie, Dune Messiah…That would make sense to me”. Set 12 years after the original Dune story, Dune Messiah follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) struggle with the intersection of religion and bureaucracy whilst focusing on the duties of his family.

Whilst we patiently wait a little longer for Dune: Part Two to hit cinema screens, check out the trailer for the 2021 sci-fi game-changer, below.