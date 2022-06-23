Léa Seydoux is set to star in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two'









Léa Seydoux has been collaborating with some of the greatest directors in the world, having worked with Wes Anderson on The French Dispatch. After recently starring in David Cronenberg’s latest sci-fi body horror film Crimes of the Future, Seydoux is gearing up for more popular projects and has landed a major role as Lady Margot Fenring in the upcoming Dune sequel directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation emerged as one of the biggest projects of 2021, drawing people to the theatres after a long hiatus that was enforced by the pandemic’s restrictions. The director is very enthusiastic about converting the film into a major series whose scope will be much more ambitious than most literary adaptations.

In an interview, Villeneuve provided some insights into the making of the highly anticipated sequel: “I cannot say nothing about the movie – I don’t like to talk about projects as I am doing them – but it’s probably going to be the biggest challenge of my career, again, because it’s even more complex than Part One.”

Responding to fan questions about the role of Zendaya (who played a very minor part in the first instalment of the Dune series) in the new film, Villeneuve claimed: “For Zendaya, I will say Part One was a promise. I know that we saw a glimpse of her in Part One, but in Part Two, she’ll have a prominent part.”

Providing more details about the trajectory of the sequel’s story and the main concerns of the narrative, Villeneuve added: “We will follow Timothée [Chalamet] and Zendaya on their adventures in the desert. That’s the thing that excited me most about going back to Arrakis is to spend time with those characters again.”

