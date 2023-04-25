Denis Villeneuve says ‘Dune 2’ is more of an “action-packed war movie”









During the 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, director Denis Villeneuve described Dune 2 as a more “action-packed war movie”. The exciting follow-up to Villeneuve’s 2021 remake of David Lynch’s 1984 original is set for release on November 3rd and has been a central presence at this year’s CinemaCon.

Dune 2 is set to star Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Zandaya and Christopher Walken, among other salient names. Javier Bardem, who will also appear in the sequel, has recently discussed the new movie, describing Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts’s script as “amazing”.

“I’ve read the new draft and I think they’ve done an amazing job of putting together the pieces in a way that is going to surprise people,” Bardem stated during a recent event at the Cannes Film Festival. “They won’t be surprised [by what happens], obviously, because they’ve read the book, but they’ll be surprised by the way they put it together. I was very moved by it. It’s a movie that is full, and you can feel the weight of it, and at the same time [you can enjoy] the spectacularity of it.”

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve also commented on the movie, which is now under production. “If things go well with Part Two, I could foresee the idea of maybe doing a third movie, Dune Messiah…That would make sense to me.”

On the potential third instalment, Villeneuve added, “Frank Herbert wrote Dune as a warning towards those messianic figures, those chosen ones, those saviour figures…It’s about how dangerous those kinds of figures can be. It’s a criticism of the messianic figure.”

