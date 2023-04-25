Austin Butler’s performance in ‘Dune 2’ described as “psychotic Mick Jagger”









In early reactions to Austin Butler‘s performance in Dune 2, the actor is being compared to a version of The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. Butler has already tried his hand at playing rock stars, having dazzled in his role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrman’s Elvis.

When describing the first impressions of the film during a recent premiere, Butler’s character was described as “an Olympic sword master mixed with psychotic Mick Jagger”. Butler had famously inhabited the rock star persona outside of his role of Elvis as well, adopting the southern drawl that ‘The King of Rock and Roll’ sported during the press tour and the award ceremony appearances.

As for his appearance in Dune 2, Butler is set to be bald in his role as Feyd-Rautha Harkonenn, the planned successor to Arrakis and the younger nephew of Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Alongside Butler’s performance include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet and Christopher Walken.

Leading up to the release, the returning cast also discussed the plans for the latest instalment of the movie, with Chalamet saying that Paul Atreides is going to have a more active role as a leader compared to the first film.

Whereas the first film benefited from its stunning visuals, Dune 2 is also planning to deliver a spectacle of visuals, being shot entirely in IMAX. Dune 2 is set to hit theatres on November 3rd, 2023.

See more Austin Butler’s character in ‘DUNE 2’ is described as an Olympic sword master mixed with psychotic Mick Jagger. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/WqxoSiEE4k — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023