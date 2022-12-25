Watch these deleted scenes from Christmas favourite ‘Home Alone’









Whether you enjoy going back to the monochrome classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, getting creepy with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, or releasing your inner elf with Will Ferrell, there’s nothing quite like a festive blockbuster to get you in the mood for Christmas.

As with Christmas songs, we’ve seen an explosion in festive flicks over the past half-century, some that can be watched year in, year out without a hint of boredom, and others that are best seen just once, or, ideally, not at all – Christmas With the Kranks and Four Christmases come to mind. One of the true, undeniable classics that people can’t seem to get enough of is 1990’s Home Alone.

Child star Macaulay Culkin appears as the loveable Kevin, who is accidentally left to fend for himself at the large McCallister household in the Chicago suburbs over Christmas. The cheeky chap shows intelligence far beyond his years as he looks to outwit two pesky yet comically gullible burglars who try to loot the house of its treasures.

Home Alone was an instant classic and became the highest-grossing live-action comedy until The Hangover Part II arrived in 2011. While its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, was broadly lauded, it was criticised for its similarities to the first movie. These dying embers would turn to jet-black coal by the time 1997’s woeful Home Alone 3 hit the screens.

Below, we bring you some of the deleted scenes from the original Home Alone movie. The first scene was cut from the beginning of the film as the extended McCallister family frenetically prepared to leave for their Christmas break. The deleted scene extends the interaction between one of the burglars, played by Joe Pesci, who is disguised as a policeman, and a pizza delivery boy.

Other scenes include extended conversations between Pesci and his partner in crime, Daniel Stern, and cut scenes of the McCallister family fretting over their unspeakable mistake.