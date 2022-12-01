Joe Pesci stayed away from Macaulay Culkin on 'Home Alone' set









Joe Pesci is undoubtedly among the most beloved actors of his generation, known for his iconic performance in classics such as Raging Bull and Goodfellas. Although Pesci developed a stellar reputation in the gangster genre, one of his most celebrated performances came courtesy of a Christmas drama.

As much as fans love his dangerous, bizarre work in Goodfellas, Pesci’s portrayal of Harry, a short-tempered burglar, will always have a special place for most fans. Starring opposite a devilishly mischievous Macaulay Culkin whose pranks make Harry and his partner borderline suicidal, their on-screen combination was marvellous.

During a conversation with People, Pesci revealed: “I remember Macaulay as being a really sweet kid and, even at his age, very professional. I intentionally limited my interactions with him to preserve the dynamic between his character, Kevin, and my character Harry.”

According to Pesci, it was an important part of the process for his character work. He avoided Culkin on the set of Home Alone as much as possible because he didn’t want “it to come across on the screen that we were in any way friendly”.

“I wanted to maintain the integrity of the adversarial relationship,” Pesci added, explaining his decision to stay away from the child actor. His process definitely paid off because Home Alone has become one of the most widely watched Christmas films of all time, augmented by the fantastic performance of Pesci.

