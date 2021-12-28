Deerhoof release stellar new live album ‘Devil Kids’









Deerhoof - Devil Kids 7.3

Experimental rockers Deerhoof have released the new live album Devil Kids. The concert was first aired earlier this month and was recorded back in November. The show arrived as the first time the band performed together in the Covid-19 world.

Discussing the project, drummer Greg Saunier said in a statement: “When my friends asked if playing with band again was like riding a bike, I had to say no. We changed over two years. We played looser and got along nicer.”

Devil Kids is comprised of 18 tracks spanning the band’s whole career, and features fan favourites as well as more recent takes from their newest album Actually, You Can. It was released in October, which was followed by the single ‘I Wonder As I Wander’ on November 24th.

Devil Kids was released on a limited run of vinyl, but they have now sold out. If you manage to purchase a second hand one, it includes a digital download and stream of bonus tracks, including a video recording of the show. In addition to this, there’s behind-the-scenes footage of the band’s reunion and rehearsals.

Preceding Actually, You Can, Deerhoof released the blistering single, ‘Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates of Hell’. At the time, Far Out wrote: “It manages to be melodic yet dissonant and contains as many flecks of early Deerhoof as it does other disparate groups such as Fugazi and The Flaming Lips. Catchy yet slightly punishing, this is classic Deerhoof.”

Stream the album and view the tracklisting, below.

<a href="https://deerhoof.bandcamp.com/album/devil-kids">Devil Kids by Deerhoof</a>

Devil Kids tracklist:

‘Scarcity is Manufactured’ ‘Wrong Time Capsule’ ‘The Perfect Me’ ‘L’Amour Stories’ ‘Plant Thief’ ‘Black Pitch’ ‘My Purple Past’ ‘Giga Dance’ ‘Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun’ ‘No One Asked To Dance’ ‘Debut’ ‘This Magnificent Bird Will Rise’ ‘Be Unbarred, O Ye Gates Of Hell’ ‘We Do Parties’ ‘Love-Lore 2’ ‘Mountain Moves’ ‘Polly Bee’ ‘Come See The Duck’