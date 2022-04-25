Declan McKenna drops limited-edition single 'Elephant'









Last Friday was Earth Day, and legendary musician/producer Brian Eno decided to celebrate with a brand new compilation of songs through his charity EarthPercent. Thanks to a partnership with Bandcamp, Eno released the 100 song-strong compilation Earth/Percent Earth Day compilation featuring some of music’s biggest names.

That includes British indie rocker Declan McKenna, who contributed a brand new song called ‘Elephant’ to the compilation. The new track is included in the full collection or as a separate digital download, with all proceeds going directly to Eno’s EarthPercent charity.

There’s a catch with getting the new single, however. For one, it’s a Bandcamp exclusive, so if you want to casually throw ‘Elephant’ onto one of your Spotify playlists, you are out of luck. But more importantly, the new song is only available for the next two weeks. If you want to own ‘Elephant’ for yourself, you’re going to have until May 6th.

‘Elephant’ is McKenna’s first single of 2022 and his first new material of any kind since ‘My House’ was dropped back in the summer of 2021. When it comes to full-length albums, McKenna’s last offering was the sublime and spacey Zeroes, which was released back in 2020.

McKenna is currently slated to restart his European tour next month. That trek was originally planned to be a supporting tour of Zeroes but had to be pushed back thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. McKenna’s tour starts on May 4th at the O2 Academy in Liverpool and wraps up on May 29th at the Progresja in Warsaw, Poland.

Check out the announcement for ‘Elephant’ down below and buy it as a digital download here.

A new tune “Elephant” is available from bandcamp for the next 2 weeks only, all proceeds go to @earthpercentorg

pay what you like

VvvVvvVhttps://t.co/8JnADL4z2f pic.twitter.com/ZEGFzkAACP — Declan mckenna (@DeclanMcKenna) April 22, 2022