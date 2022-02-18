Death Grips ‘No Love Deep Web’ album cover available on new clothing line









Death Grips have released a new collection of clothing that features the album artwork for 2012’s No Love Deep Web. The album artwork for the second studio release became famous for its sexually explicit imagery.

In 2012, the Death Grips website was shut down for hours after they announced that they were going to defy their record label by leaking the album before an official release date had been confirmed. The band had explained that they were leaking the album because: “The label wouldn’t confirm a release date for NO LOVE DEEP WEB ’til next year sometime.”

The new collection from Vetememes and Rough Simmons features Death Grips’ uncensored ‘No Love Deep Web’ artwork on items like parkas and sweatshirts. Conveniently, they all come with a removable magnetic censor bar.

There are also items featuring the American rapper Viper. All of the clothing is officially licensed as Death Grips merchandise with all proceeds going towards the group.

Last May, Zach Hill shared the debut single from his new group, Undo K From Hot, entitled ‘750 Dispel’. Writing on Instagram, Hill said: “I have a new group called Undo K From Hot” and shared the song’s artwork and the details for the group’s new Instagram account. The second track for their debut album ‘G.A.S Get A Star’ arrived on May 7th, 2021.

Meanwhile, the previous month, Danny Elfman shared a new version of his track ‘Kick Me’ which was remixed by Hill. He explained, “I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy.”

See the clothing line, below.