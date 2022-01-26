When Danny Elfman fell victim to Beavis and Butt-Head









In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, composer and musician Danny Elfman has recalled the moment that he fell victim to a bashing by everyone’s favourite astute comedic duo, Beavis and Butt-Head.

Ahead of the release of a brand-new Big Mess boxset, the star was looking back at his music videos of the past and how they helped him to segue into the film score side of things, but not all of them went swimmingly.

“I didn’t really expect to do this many videos,” Elfman admits, “but I’m really enjoying it. The process itself is not really that different. I mean, I really enjoyed making videos then, I enjoy making videos now.”

However, he hastens to add: “With the exception of ‘Weird Science’. That was the only time I didn’t get personally involved in a video. That was at the point where I started taking off as a film composer. I was in the middle of a movie, and they were like, Oh, we’ve got to do this video.’”

Sadly, timing was not Elfman’s friend on this occasion. “I was like, ‘Man, I don’t have time to fuckin’ do a video!’” he recalled. “They’re like, ‘OK, we’ll bring in somebody. Just show up on the set.’ That’s the only time, of all of the videos I did with [Oingo] Boingo that I literally just showed up on the set, put on makeup and shot a video.”

He concludes: “I remember when it came out, I was pretty horrified. Then a couple of years later, I’m watching Beavis and Butt-Head and sure enough, there’s ‘Weird Science’ My first thought was, ‘I deserve this.’”

Fortunately, Elfman survived the thumbs-down lambasting of the oddball teens, and he is even set to take on a headline set at Coachella this April. All is well that ends well.