Death Grips cancel show after being hit by glow sticks









Experimental hip-hop group Death Grips recently cut their show in Arkansas short after fans threw glow sticks on stage and struck the band.

The group were playing at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville when they decided to end their show four songs before they were set to finish.

They had reportedly performed 25 songs of their 29-song set when frontman MC Ride had to repeatedly walk off stage after fans kept throwing objects on stage.

According to one fan, “Someone threw a phone at them, and Ride threw the mic on the ground and walked off and back. Someone threw a glowstick that hit him in the chest and he walked off, back and waiting for more. Another glowstick was thrown and they left. Fair is fair.”

This is the latest incident involving fans throwing objects on stage, which has happened to several prominent musicians, including Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Billie Eilish recently called the trend “absolutely infuriating”, saying: “I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like literally six years, I don’t know why this is like new. People just get excited, and it can be dangerous.”

Her brother and fellow musician Finneas also acknowledged that fans aren’t trying to hit the musician most of the time, with phones used as projectiles to get photographs instead of in protest.

Eilish added: “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Check out the footage of the recent Death Grips incident below.