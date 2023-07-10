Billie Eilish on objects being thrown on stage: “It’s absolutely infuriating”









Following several prominent musicians, including Harry Styles, Lil Nas X and Blackpink’s Lisa being hit by objects while performing recently, Billie Eilish and Finneas have discussed the matter. Eilish maintains that while it is “absolutely infuriating”, it’s “out of love”.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like literally six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at Barbie’s world premiere this weekend in Los Angeles. “People just get excited, and it can be dangerous.”

Finneas acknowledged that fans aren’t trying to hit the musician most of the time, with phones used as projectiles to get photographs instead of in protest. His sister, Eilish, added: “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there, it blows. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something,” she continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.” Finneas also said, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it,” with Eilish elucidating, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”

The siblings were at the premiere of Barbie, as their song ‘What Was I Made For?‘ appears on the soundtrack. The new number is set to be released on July 13th. “We made this song for Barbie, and it means the absolute world to me,” Eilish shared in the announcement on her social media. “This movie is gonna change your lives, and hopefully, the song will too. Get ready to sob.”

Speaking to the publication about Barbie, the pair explained that they were attracted to the idea of seeing it before writing the track. Eilish continued: “Maybe we won’t make a song but I want to see it! Are you kidding me? I want to see Margot Robbie be Margot Robbie as Barbie. Are you kidding me? That’s my dream.”

“The movie was great, and we’re big fans of [director] Greta [Gerwig] and have been forever, so we figured it probably would be, but then it really was,” Finneas concluded. “We were super inspired to write a song.”