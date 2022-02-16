Death Cab For Cutie cover Yoko Ono song ‘Waiting for the Sunrise’









Death Cab For Cutie have shared a cover of Yoko Ono’s 1973 song ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’.

The covered track appears on the upcoming album Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono, a tribute album to the late John Lennon’s wife and her music. The compilation has been curated by Death Cab’s frontman Ben Gibbard.

Ocean Child: Songs Of Yoko Ono is set for release on February 18th via Canvasback Music / Atlantic. Ben Gibbard’s curated collection featured 14 new versions of some of Yoko Ono’s tracks performed by a range of artists.

One of the tracks, ‘Who Has Seen The Wind?’, shared earlier this month as the lead single from the record, was covered in a collaboration between David Byrne and Yo La Tengo.

The album also includes contributions from Deerhoof and The Flaming Lips, who have both previously collaborated with Yoko Ono. The album also features covers by Sharon Van Etten, Jay Som and US Girls among others.

The album is to be accompanied by a podcast hosted by Gibbard and music journalist Jenny Eliscu, which features in-depth discussion covering Ono’s music and legacy.

A portion of the proceeds of the album has been committed to the WhyHunger charity, a non-profit organisation that fights hunger and poverty across the world, that Ono has supported for many years.

In a recent statement following the announcement of the album, Gibbard said: “Yoko makes art that teaches all of us that peace is possible. [This album] was born out of both love and frustration.”

Adding: “The ‘love’ part is pretty obvious; It is the seemingly bottomless well of inspiration and enjoyment Yoko Ono’s music has provided me and I must assume everyone else present here on this compilation. The ‘frustration’ part, on the other hand, goes back decades.”

Listen to Death Cab’s cover of 1973’s ‘Waiting For The Sunrise’ below.