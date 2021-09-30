DC Universe is preparing their first NFT collection for FanDome event







NFTs have received a lot of attention on the internet lately as multiple organisations have pushed hard for the commodification of various digital images, ranging from art to memes. The latest to jump on this bandwagon is DC who have partnered with Palm NFT Studio in order to create an array of non-fungible tokens for fans to purchase during the upcoming FanDome event.

Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee said: “We spent a lot of time on how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st century format such as NFTs. This drop pays homage to our 87-year history while visualising a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences.”

“It’s immensely rewarding to work with a partner like DC who understands that blockchain is more than a technology, it’s a sustainable storytelling tool that can reshape the relationship between creators and fans,” Palm co-founder Dan Heyman explained. “What does it mean to be a fan? What does it mean to be a collector? These are age-old questions that we get to watch creators like DC answer in brand new ways every day.”

While many fans must be excited, there’s a greater question that must be asked of this latest trend. Multiple experts have already pointed out that the sale of NFTs are indicative of the exploitative machinations of the market which is leading people to buy items that do not exist. Former auctioneer Charles Allsopp said: “I think people who invest in it are slight mugs, but I hope they don’t lose their money.”

The writer behind Attack of the 50-foot Blockchain, David Gerard, compared NFTs to trading cards of yesteryears. “There are some artists absolutely making bank on this stuff… it’s just that you probably won’t,” Gerard commented. ‘The people actually selling the NFTs are ‘crypto-grifters.’ The same guys who’ve always been at it, trying to come up with a new form of worthless magic bean that they can sell for money.”

The FanDome event is set to place virtually next month and the NFTs will be available for sale during that time. They will feature some classic characters from the DC Universe, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Harley Quinn.

Comments