David Warner, British actor who starred in 'Titanic', has died aged 80









David Warner has died at the age of 80. The veteran British actor starred in films such as Titanic, The Omen, and Time After Time. Warner passed away on Sunday at Denville Hall, a care home for members of the entertainment industry. According to the BBC, he died from a cancer-related illness. His family have confirmed the news “with an overwhelmingly heavy heart”.

The statement, sent to the BBC, spoke of Warner in fond terms. “Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity. He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner was born in Manchester, England, in the July of 1941. After graduating from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, the actor landed the titular role opposite Vanessa Redgrave in the 1966 film Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment. The role won Warner much critical acclaim, including a BAFTA nomination.

Then, in 1981, Warner, who by that time had established himself as a star of stage and screen – both big and small – won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in the ABC miniseries Masada, in which he played a Roman Senator.

Warner also starred in the 1970s horror classic The Omen, in which he played a reporter who is memorably decapitated by a sheet of glass. He also starred in James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic, in which he starred as Spicer Lovejoy, the brutish enforcer of Billy Zane, Rose’s husband-to-be. Warner’s other big-screen credits include The Man with Two Brains (1983), Tron (1982), Time Bandits (1981), and The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981.

Warner also appeared in several beloved TV series, including Penny Dreadful, Ripper Street, Doctor Who, and Twin Peaks. most recently, he starred in Disney’s 2018 offering Mary Poppins Returns.