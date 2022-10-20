David Tennant was a potential James Bond before Daniel Craig









Ever since Daniel Craig stepped down, fans all over the world have been heavily invested in one question: “Who is going to be the next James Bond?” While the answer to that one is as ambiguous as ever, David Tennant recently revealed that he was considered for the iconic role before Craig.

In an episode of Acting For Others podcast, Tennant claimed that he was on the list of potential Bonds before Craig redefined the character for modern audiences. According to the actor, he had no idea that he was ever considered for the famous role.

While talking about the incident, Tennant claimed that he only got to know about it recently from a filmmaker. He said: “I never believed I had, until I worked with a director recently who had worked with the Broccolis who said, ‘Yeah, you were on the list that time.'”

Tennant added: “I was like, ‘What time? What are you talking about?’ He went, ‘Yeah, the last time.’ I suppose it must have been Daniel Craig, before that I would have been a child. I think it was quite a long list and I don’t think I was ever very near the top of it. But apparently so.”

The James Bond producers recently suggested that the next Bond is going to be a “a thirty-something” veteran, which has already put a stop to most of the predictions on the internet. As for Tennant, his latest project is a thriller series titled Inside Man, set to be released on Netflix later this month.

