Producer suggests the next James Bond will be "a thirty-something"









Since Daniel Craig bowed out as James Bond after last year’s blockbuster No Time To Die, the conversation concerning the future of the franchise has been bubbling away.

Many fans and commentators have been quick to make their opinions clear online, discussing who they think should play the new iteration of MI6’s star agent and what stylistic changes should be enacted for the next chapter, with some opting for a more traditional male-oriented approach and others wanting more inclusivity for women and minorities to modernise the franchise. This has led to a host of stars suggested, including Idris Elba and Tom Hardy, with Far Out’s Calum Russell throwing his support behind Paapa Essiedu.

As of late, the franchise producers have maintained that they’re not rushing to fill Craig’s boots, as they want the next James Bond to be as suited to the role as he was. However, in typically arcane style, they have teased us with brief remarks suggesting what the new version of Bond could look like.

In a recent interview, producer Michael G. Wilson spoke to Deadline at a celebration event for the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise. He explained that casting hasn’t started, “No matter what others tell you”.

Despite this quiet, he did caveat his point: “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualise it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s had some experience. He’s a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He’s probably been in the SAS or something.”

The producer then suggested the age range that the new Bond should be in, firmly placing them in their 30s: “He isn’t some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That’s why it works for a thirty-something.”

Elsewhere, last month, franchise producer Barbara Broccoli discussed the franchise’s future, noting that: “Bond is evolving just as men are evolving. I don’t know who’s evolving at a faster pace”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.