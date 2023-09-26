David McCallum, star of ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E.’, dead at 90









The British actor David McCallum, known for playing a secret agent in the 1960s spy drama The Man From U.N.C.L.E., has died at the age of 90. He passed away in New York on September 25th from natural causes.

McCallum had most recently performed in the hit CBS television show NCIS as a pathologist, which received a subsequent spin-off series. Following news of his passing, the network said that McCallum was a talented actor and author and was admired across the world.

“He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away,” CBS said in a statement, paying their respects to one of their classic stars.

Most notably, it was McCallum’s role in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. that he’s best remembered, a performance that led to him scoring several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his efforts as the Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.

Elsewhere, the Scotland-born actor had also played parts in Perry Mason, The Outer Limits, The Great Escape, The Greatest Story Ever Told and A Night To Remember.

In a statement released by McCallum’s family, the actor was called a “true renaissance man”. His son Peter said, “He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self.”

Peter added, “He was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge.”

Watch a clip from his performance in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. below.